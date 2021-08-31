‘The Croods: Family Tree’ Series To Air On Hulu & Peacock; Trailer, Premiere Date Unveiled

The Croods are back with a new TV series. DreamWorks Animation has unveiled the official trailer, cast and premiere date for The Croods: Family Tree, inspired by the hit film The Croods: A New Age. The six-episode series premieres September 23 on Hulu and Peacock.

The Croods: Family Tree continues the ever-evolving story of the Croods and the Bettermans as they learn to live together on the most idyllic farm in prehistory. The journey from sparring rivals to unlikely friends is fraught with hilarious misadventures as the two families slowly overcome

their differences to turn a tree house divided into a tree home united.

Kelly Marie Tran returns as the voice of Dawn, alongside new addition Amy Landecker as Ugga. as Dawn. Cast also includes Kiff VandenHeuvel (This Is Us) as Grug; Ally Dixon (The Interview) as Eep; AJ Locascio (Voltron Legendary Defender) as Thunk; Artemis Pebdani (Big City Greens) as Gran; Darin Brooks (The Bold and the Beautiful) as Guy; Matthew Waterson (Tales of Arcadia) as Phil; Amy Rosoff (Scandal; Criminal Minds) as H.

Mark Banker (Go, Dog. Go!) and Todd Grimes (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants) serve as executive producers and showrunners.

The most recent TV iteration of The Croods was the 2D-animated Dawn of the Croods, based on the 2013 animated film The Croods, which ran for four seasons on Netflix from 2015-2017.

