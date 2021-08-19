‘The Circle’ Season 3 Premiere Date Set At Netflix

Netflix is expanding its circle of influence next month. The streamer said today that its popular competition series The Circle will return for a four-part Season 3 on September 8.

New episodes will go live on ensuing Wednesdays through the September 29 finale. Critics Choice Award winner Michelle Buteau returns as the host.

A cast of eight new contestants enter the Circle, where they flirt, befriend, piss off and compete in challenges against one another on a unique social media platform to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer. With $100,000 on the line, will they be able to earn clout and figure out who is real and who is a catfish?

The series from Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group was renewed for Season 4 and 5 last week. Netflix said that Season 2, which shook up how it was scheduled, was watched by 14 million households within 28 days of its April premiere.

The format originated at the UK’s Channel 4.

Executive producers for Studio Lambert are Stephen Lambert and Tim Harcourt, with Lauren Hicks, Charlotte Smith, and Sarah Fay. Richard Foster and Chet Fenster exec produce for Motion Content Group.