‘The Circle’, ‘Indian Matchmaking’ & ‘The American Barbecue Showdown’ Renewed At Netflix

Netflix is continuing to double down on unscripted.

The streamer has handed out renewals to a trio of shows: The Circle, Indian Matchmaking and The American Barbecue Showdown.

This comes as it prepares a major casting call and ordered a new series, Roaring Twenties, set in Austin, Texas.

The U.S. version of The Circle, the Studio Lambert-produced format that was originated for the UK’s Channel 4, will return for Seasons 4 and 5. This comes ahead of the fall launch of Season 3.

Netflix revealed that Season 2, which shook up how it was scheduled, was watched by 14M households within 28 days of its April premiere. Michelle Buteau will return to host both seasons of the show, which sees a cast contestants flirt, befriend, piss off and compete in challenges against each other to earn a cash prize as top influencer and catfisher

The Circle is produced by Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group. Executive producers for Studio Lambert are Stephen Lambert and Tim Harcourt, with Lauren Hicks, Charlotte Smith, and Sarah Fay for season 3 and Toni Ireland, Sarah Fay, and Stephen Yemoh for Seasons 4 and 5. Executive Producers for Motion Content Group are Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.

Indian Matchmaking has been picked up for a second season. Matchmaker Sima Taparia returns to help some familiar faces and new singletons across the globe who have decided that it’s time to put their love lives in the hands of the expert.

Indian Matchmaking is produced by Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC). Executive producers are Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Smriti Mundhra, and J.C. Begley.

Finally, The American Barbecue Showdown, which Deadline first revealed last August, has also been renewed for a second season.

The food competition series follows the country’s best backyard smokers and competitive barbecuers as they compete for the title of American Barbecue Champion. AP Bio star Lyric Lewis and Floor Is Lava host Rutledge Wood are hosting.

The American Barbecue Showdown is produced by Maverick TV USA and All3Media America, with John Hesling, Erin Flinn, Simon Knight, and Daniel Calin serving as executive producers.