‘The Christmas Promise’: Torrey DeVitto, Dylan Bruce, & Patrick Duffy Leading Hallmark Holiday Film

EXCLUSIVE: Torrey DeVitto is making her small-screen return in the upcoming Hallmark holiday film The Christmas Promise, her first TV project since departing from NBC’s Chicago Med in May. Dylan Bruce (Orphan Black, Midnight, Texas) and Patrick Duffy (Dallas, Step-By-Step) are also set to star.

DeVitto will portray Nicole in the film, a woman who learns to deal with grief with the help of her grandfather (Duffy) and a carpenter named Joe (Bruce), who she hires to renovate the home she was to share with her fiancé.

The Christmas Promise, for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, begins production this week in Vancouver. It will premiere on the network as part of its “Miracles of Christmas” programming though no premiere date has been announced as of yet.

It’s the third film from producing partners Kathy Kloves and Risa Shapiro, following the successes of their previous Hallmark films Love At First Glance and It Was Always You, both scripted by Kloves. The Christmas Promise is also produced by Sunta Izzicupo and Front Street Pictures Inc. Fred Gerber directs from an original script by Kloves.

DeVitto starred as Dr. Natalie Manning in Chicago Med for six seasons before hanging up her scrubs. Prior TV credits include Pretty Little Liars, Army Wives, and The Vampire Diaries. Up next for DeVitto is the film Skelly, opposite Brian Cox and John Palladino. She is repped by Gersh and Insight.

Bruce is most notably known for his portrayal of Chris Hughes in CBS’ As The World Turns and Paul Dierden in the sci-fi hit Orphan Black. He most recently appeared in Magnum P.I. for CBS and the 2020 film Search and Destroy. He is repped by Buchwald and the Michael Bruno Group.

Duffy is a veteran actor who famously portrayed Bobby Ewing in both the original Dallas and its modern-day adaptation for TNT. His extensive credits include roles in Knots Landing, Step-By-Step, The Bold and the Beautiful, All Rise, and NCIS. He is repped by Pakula/King & Associates and Shelter Entertainment Group.