‘The Carlos Watson Show’ To Premiere Season 3 On Prime Video

EXCLUSIVE: The Carlos Watson Show, which has been been broadcast on the OZY YouTube channel, is heading to Prime Video for its upcoming third season. After recently releasing its 200th episode, the daily talk show, hosted by OZY co-founder and CEO Watson, will be streaming episodes on both YouTube and Prime Video in the U.S. and UK starting August 16.

Watson has been lauded for creating a unique forum for “insightful, impactful and surprising conversations on everything from Black Lives Matter to love” by the Los Angeles Times. The show has received praised for having one of the most diverse lineups in television — from Dr. Anthony Fauci to City Girls, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Brian Chesky and Scarlett Johansson. Guests already announced for Season 2 include Matt Damon, Lizzo, Mark Cuban, Lebron James, Mike Pompeo and others.

You can watch a preview clip of Watson’s interview with Matt Damon below.