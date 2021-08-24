Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

L.A.’s Dances With Films Unveils Lineup, Sets Paul Greengrass & Michael London As Speakers For Inaugural First Films Series

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Charlie Watts Tributes Pour In After Rolling Stones Drummer Dies At 80
Read the full story

Stephanie Corneliussen Joins Screen Gems Film ‘The Bride’

Stephanie Corneliussen
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

EXCLUSIVEStephanie Corneliussen (Mr. Robot, Legion) is the latest addition to Screen Gems’ film, The Bride.

She’ll star alongside previously announced cast members Nathalie Emmanuel (Die Hart, Game of Thrones), Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), and Alana Boden (I Am Elizabeth Smart).

The Bride is a contemporary thriller that tells the story of young woman invited to a lavish destination wedding in England, only to realize her presence at the wedding has sinister motivations.

Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon) will direct from an original script by Blair Butler (Polaroid, Marvel’s Helstrom). Emile Gladstone (The Curse of La Llorona) is producing.

Corneliussen is perhaps best known for her turn as Joanna Wellick in USA Network’s critically acclaimed drama series, Mr. Robot. The actress most recently starred in the final season of Noah Hawley’s FX series, Legion. Her other credits include Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters, HBO’s Emmy nominated TV movie Hello Ladies, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and ABC’s Deception.

Corneliussen is represented by PCM International, Lindberg Management and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols.

Watch on Deadline

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad