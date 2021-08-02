‘The Bachelorette’: Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe To Return As Hosts For Season 18 Of ABC Reality Series

The Bachelor franchise alums Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are extending their turn as hosts on The Bachelorette.

The duo, who are hosting Season 17 of The Bachelorette, will return to host the upcoming 18th season, ABC and franchise producer Warner Bros. Unscripted Television confirmed Monday. Season 18, which will star Bachelor Nation favorite Michelle Young, will premiere on October 19. The current season featuring Katie Thurston wraps on August 9.

Adams and Bristowe replace longtime host Chris Harrison, who departed the romance franchise after 19 years for good in June amidst a controversy about his comments on race. Adams and Bristowe have been well-received as Bachelorette hosts, and there had been speculation that they would return for Season 18, but this is the first official announcement.

Adams first came to national attention after appearing as a contestant on Season 23 of The Bachelor and the sixth season of spinoff Bachelor in Paradise. She went on to replace Clare Crawley as the lead on Season 16 of The Bachelorette.

Bristowe was a contestant on the 19th season of The Bachelor and starred on the eleventh season of The Bachelorette. She later competed on Season 29 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and took home the Mirror Ball trophy with partner Artem Chigvintsev.

The Bachelorette is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.



The Bachelorette Season 18 is set to premiere at 8 p.m. October 19 on ABC.