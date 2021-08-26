‘The Baby-Sitters Club’: Season 2 Gets Premiere Date At Netflix

Netflix will be releasing the eight-episode second season of The Baby-Sitters Club on Oct. 11, it was announced on Thursday. With the news, the streamer dropped new images featuring Season 2 additions Kyndra Sanchez, Vivian Watson, and Anais Lee.

Malia Baker, Kyndra Sanchez LIANE HENTSCHER/ NETFLIX

“In Season 2, we really get to see a maturation of the club, and of the girls,” shared Rachel Shukert, Executive Producer and Series Creator.

“There are two new members, they’re all a year older and have more experience running a business, deeper friendships, and are growing into a deeper understanding of themselves as people,” she continued. “We also wanted to continue exploring themes that allow all young viewers to see themselves represented on screen, while also dealing obliquely with many of the things we’ve all been through in the past year: loss, change, responsibility, and trying to find joy and meaning in unexpected places. I’m so excited for everyone to be back in Stoneybrook and back in business!”

Vivian Watson, Anais Lee Netflix

Watch on Deadline

Sanchez is stepping into the role of Dawn Schafer that was previously portrayed by Xochitl Gomez who departed due to scheduling conflicts connected to her participation in Doctor Strange 2. Gomez will star opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in the role of teen superhero America Chavez.

The Baby-Sitters Club, based on the best-selling book series by Ann M. Martin, follows the friendship and adventures of seven friends as they start their own babysitting business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

The Season 2 episode titles are listed below.

Episode 201: “Kristy and the Snobs”

Episode 202: “Claudia and the New Girl”

Episode 203: “Stacey’s Emergency”

Episode 204: “Jessi and the Superbrat”

Episode 205: “Mary Anne and the Great Romance”

Episode 206: “Dawn and the Wicked Stepsister”

Episode 207: “Claudia and the Sad Goodbye”

Episode 208: “Kristy and the Baby Parade”