‘Terror Lake Drive’ Renewed For Season 2 At ALLBLK

AMC Networks streamer ALLBLK has renewed Terror Lake Drive for season 2, which will pick up two years after the events from the season 1 finale.

The upcoming season of the anthology will focus on traveling nurse Deja, the newest tenant at the troubled Freeman Lake Apartments who relocated to Atlanta, Georgia from Austin, Texas for a job assignment. There she will room with an awkwardly shy and eclectic Doula named Shana, who works at Atlanta University Hospital, where Deja will also be employed.

Deja is unaware of the apartment building’s checkered past and unknowingly becoming a target of the latest eerie coincidence to inhabit the troubled complex.

“This is an exciting climate for filmmakers of color, and so I want to thank the network for bringing us back for another highly anticipated season,” Jerry LaMothe, series writer and creator, said in a statement.

“The opportunity to expand Terror Lake Drive’s anthology storyline and see it come to fruition with the ALLBLK family is truly special,” he continued. “But above all, I owe a debt of gratitude to the fans who tuned in and were vocal about us exploring the TLD universe further. The people have spoken, and fans are in for quite a thrill this upcoming season.”

The 7-episode second season will be directed by LaMothe, who also serves as executive producer alongside Kajuana S. Marie, and Jumaane Ford under LaMothe’s J. LaMothe Entertainment banner. Chris Bongirne and Samad Davis are tapped as producers.