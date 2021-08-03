‘Tell Me Lies’ Drama Series Starring Grace Van Patten Ordered By Hulu With Emma Roberts Exec Producing

Coming off her role in the upcoming Hulu limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, Grace Van Patten has been tapped as the lead of the streamer’s drama Tell Me Lies, which has received a straight-to-series order.

Tell Me Lies, based on Carola Lovering’s novel, was the first project Emma Roberts set up for development at Hulu last fall under a first-look deal for her Belletrist TV banner focused on adapting books for television. Roberts is executive producing the series.

Adapted by Meaghan Oppenheimer, who created Facebook Watch’s Catherine Zeta Jones series Queen America, Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.

Van Patten’s Lucy Albright, on the surface, is a sheltered but well-adjusted girl from an affluent Long Island town. Her acerbic humor and often cool demeanor has earned her the label of “Ice Queen” among her friends. But beneath her confident façade Lucy is hiding a childhood trauma that has left her feeling disconnected from her peers. When she meets Stephen, Lucy sees a dark streak in him that she recognizes in herself, and will inadvertently bring her demons to light.

Oppenheimer, who wrote the pilot script, executive produces with Roberts and Belletrist co-founder Karah Preiss via their banner. Laura Lewis executive produces for Rebelle Media, and Shannon Gibson executive produces for Vice Studios. Matt Matruski will oversee for Belletrist, with Stephanie Noonan overseeing for Rebelle Media and Sam Schlaifer overseeing for Vice-owned Refinery29. Lovering will serve as a consulting producer. The series comes from 20th Television.

Van Patten will next be seen opposite Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in David E. Kelley’s limited series, Nine Perfect Strangers, which premieres Aug. 18 on Hulu. Van Patten will also soon be seen in Karen Cinorre’s independent feature Mayday, which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. She is repped by WME and Brookside Artist Management.