‘Ted Lasso’s Jeremy Swift Inks With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominated Jeremy Swift, who portrays Higgins on Apple’s hit series Ted Lasso, has signed with APA for representation.

Swift recently received a 2021 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his starring role as Higgins opposite Jason Sudeikis and Juno Temple on Ted Lasso. The series, which received 20 Emmy nominations overall, is currently airing its second season and has already been renewed for a third.

Swift is also well known for his role as the Dowager Countess’ butler, Septimus Spratt, on ITV/PBS’ Downton Abbey.

Other memorable television roles include starring in the BBC comedy series The Smoking Room, as well as recurring roles on ITV’s critically acclaimed hit mystery series Foyle’s War, the BBC drama series Crimson Field, and the BBC romantic drama series adaptation of William Makepeace Thackeray’s Vanity Fair.

Feature credits include the Rob Marshall-directed Disney film Mary Poppins Returns, as well as memorable roles in Roman Polanski’s Oliver Twist, Robert Altman’s Gosford Park, Michael Apted’s Amazing Grace, and opposite Paul Giamatti in Fred Claus.

Swift is also repped by Independent Talent in the UK, and Framework Entertainment.