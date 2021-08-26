‘Tamron Hall’ To Bring Back Vaccinated Audience In Redesigned Studio For Season 3

Tamron Hall will feature in-studio audience for the first time since the start of the pandemic when the syndicated daytime talk show launches its third season Sept. 6. The show’s New York City studio has been redesigned to accommodate a fully vaccinated, 50% capacity, socially distanced in-studio audience.

In the premiere episode of Tamron Hall, winner of the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host, Hall will lead a conversation with parents, teachers, and students centered on two hot-button topics.

“I can’t think of a more vital and more relevant way to kick off Season 3 than two conversations happening in nearly every home right now – children and masks and critical race,” said Hall. “These are two topics impacting parents and kids from coast to coast, in every city and suburb, that also personally resonate with me as a mom preparing my son for school. Having this conversation in the Tamron Hall studio with an audience back with me is the kind of daytime TV my team lives for.”

Tamron Hall, which just moved under the production oversight of ABC News, is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is executive produced by Hall and Candi Carter and Carter serves as showrunner.

Watch on Deadline

Here is a Tamron Hall Season 3 promo directed by Kevin Bray: