Mike Richards Out As 'Jeopardy!' Host Amid Backlash, Will Stay On As EP
‘Tamron Hall’: ABC News To Take Control Of Syndicated Talk Show

ABC News is taking over daytime syndicated talk show Tamron Hall. The move was announced internally by ABC News President Kim Godwin and related to the show’s crew Friday morning, sources tell Deadline.

It comes following multiple showrunner changes on the talker since it launched in 2019. The most recent showrunner, Candi Carter, will remain at the helm, executive producing alongside Today alumna Hall. The host last fall was the subject of a lawsuit over a segment on the show.

ABC News already oversees the network’s top daytime talker, The View.

Season 3 of Tamron Hall premieres Sept. 6.

