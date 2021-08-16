Tamika Miller Pic ‘Honor Student’ Ramps Up

EXCLUSIVE: Writer/director Tamika Miller has kicked off production on her latest feature, Honor Student.

The indie centers on Jeremy Chue (Hudson Yang, Fresh Off the Boat) who is a picture-perfect teenager. He is talented, has the perfect grades, a well-off family, and attends a prestigious Washington, D.C. private school. At least that is how he appears. After losing his twin brother in a mass shooting, Jeremy takes matters into his own hands, holding a teacher hostage and looking to teach America a lesson it will never forget.

The film co-written by Joe Rechtman also stars Kelly Jenrette (Mixed-ish, All Day and a Night), Chase Liefeld (Sunnyside Up), Tariq Brown (Zoe Valentine), Olivia Simmons (I’m Not Here) and more.

Miller is producing under her Mikamil Entertainment banner, along with Wondros, Sophia Solomon, and Joanna Shaw via Unicorns & Unicorns.

Watch on Deadline

The up-and-comer is perhaps best known at present for directing two television movies: The Christmas Lottery for MarVista Entertainment/BET, and Back to the Goode Life for BET Her.

She began her career as a line producer for television commercials and high-profile music videos, subsequently going on to direct short films that have appeared on Showtime and MTV Logo. She also completed the DGA’s Commercial Directors Diversity Program and was recognized at the 17th Annual SHOOT Magazine New Directors Showcase.

Miller is represented by Gersh and Wondros.