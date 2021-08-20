Taliban Kill Relative Of Journalist From German Broadcaster In Apparent Targeted Attack

A relative of an editor from German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle was shot dead by the Taliban in Afghanistan in what the network is calling a targeted attack.

Widespread reports from Kabul claim that Taliban fighters have been going door-to-door in the city looking for notable collaborators with the previous regime as well as journalists. The unnamed German journalist is understood to have already relocated to Germany, while other family members had escaped at the last minute, director general Peter Limbourg said today.

“The killing of a close relative of one of our editors by the Taliban yesterday is inconceivably tragic, and testifies to the acute danger in which all our employees and their families in Afghanistan find themselves,” Limbourg said.

“It is evident that the Taliban are already carrying out organised searches for journalists, both in Kabul and in the provinces. We are running out of time.”

Deutsche Welle said at least three journalists from its company had had their homes raided by the Taliban.

Elsewhere, Taliban fighters also kidnapped Nematullah Hemat, a reporter at local news station Gharghasht TV, according to Reuters. Many international outlets have evacuated their staff from the country, while there have been calls for local media to also be aided in evacuating.