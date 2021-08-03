Olympic Champ Brian Boitano To Produce Netflix Skating Movie ‘Take The Ice’ With Debra Martin Chase; Charles Randolph-Wright To Direct

Olympic champion figure skater Brian Boitano has signed on to produce the Netflix family film Take the Ice alongside Debra Martin Chase. Charles Randolph-Wright (Delilah, Greenleaf) is aboard to direct.

The pic, written by Deborah Swisher, centers on Tisha Moore, a rebellious 15-year-old who has dreamed of becoming an ice skater her entire life. However, as a Black girl from Brooklyn, the closest she’s come is dazzling people with her roller skating routines while busking in the park. When Tisha gets the opportunity to join a local synchronized ice skating team, she is forced to come to terms with the root of her rebellious ways and must learn to trust others to achieve her dream.

Boitano, the two-time world champion who won the gold medal for the U.S. in men’s figure skating at the 1988 Calgary Olympics, will also serve as the film’s choreographer. An open casting call for its teen skaters is now underway.

“Years ago Brian Boitano and I were discussing the lack of ice skaters of color,” said Randolph-Wright. “We decided to create a film that would give inspiration and permission to take the ice to young athletes of color. My dream is that years from now we will be watching television and hear from an Olympian that this film opened the door that they never imagined they could enter.”

Said Boitano: “I am excited to be a part of a movie that will bring attention to the sport of synchronized skating. I also hope that kids and teens, who don’t typically see themselves represented in the traditional skating world, will be inspired to pursue their dreams.”

“This movie will remind us that with determination, focus and hard work we each have the power to make our biggest dreams come true,” added Chase. “I am so happy to be working with my longtime friends Naketha Mattocks and Charles Randolph-Wright and ice skating icon Brian Boitano. It’s the dream team for this movie.”

Boitano is represented by Linda Leaver at Brian Boitano Enterprises; Randolph-Wright is repped by WME, Judi Farkas Management and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz; Chase is repped by CAA and attorneys Abel Lezcano and Nina Shaw at Del, Shaw; Swisher is with Myra Model at Myra Model Management.