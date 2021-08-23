‘Sweet Tooth’: How Jim Mickle Co-Created A Bingeable Fantasy That Spoke To A Covid Era – Crew Call Podcast

A boy, born half deer-half human, who is raised in the woods by a father who dies all too soon; only to be taken under the wing by an enigmatic hunter of sorts.

All set during a dystopian pandemic that has turned the world on its axis.

Or is it just yielding an evolution?

This family show based on the DC Comics’ Veritgo Jeff Lemire limited comic series drew 60M global households in its first four weeks since its June 4 debut on Netflix, making it No. 6 on the streamer’s list of most-watched English-language original series. At the end of July, Netflix announced another eight episodes for season 2 of Sweet Tooth as we see the world’s remainder of animal-human kid combos uniting to become more of a tribe, as they traverse a new world where they hope to learn more about their beginnings.

Jim Mickle will return as showrunner, writer, director and EP. Sweet Tooth is produced by Team Downey in association with Warner Bros. Television with Team Downey’s Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr., and Amanda Burrell exec producing alongside Linda Moran. Team Downey’s Evan Moore returns as producer with Oanh Ly (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) joining as an co-EP.

Watch on Deadline

Listen to our Crew Call conversation below with Mickle: