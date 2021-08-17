‘SurrealEstate’s Adam Korson Signs With Link Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: SurrealEstate‘s Adam Korson has signed with Link Entertainment for talent management.

Korson can currently be seen in the series regular role of Father Phil Orley on the new Syfy drama series SurrealEstate from Blue Ice Pictures. He can also be seen as the lead in the Peter “Drago” Tiemann-directed indie creature feature The Stairs.

Korson, perhaps is best known for his role as Harry Dacosta in Seed, which aired for two seasons on the CW. He also appeared recently in a recurring role on Teachers and in Jordan Peele’s revival of The Twilight Zone. His other previous credits include guest-starring roles on Lucifer and Longmire.

Korson continues to be repped by Buchwald and attorney Don Steel.