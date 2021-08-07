‘Supergirl’ Star Melissa Benoist Bids Fans Farewell As Production Wraps On Final Season

At least this time her planet isn’t exploding.

Melissa Benoist, aka Supergirl from The CW’s series of the same name, bid farewell today to fans on the occasion of the series wrapping production on its final season. She included a shot posing in costume with fellow casts members Chyler Leigh (“Alex Danvers”) and David Harewood (“Martian Manhunter”).

“Thank you for an incredible 6 years—the cast who became family, everyone who worked on the show, all of you who watched us week after week ♥️♥️♥️ that’s a wrap on @supergirlcw,” she wrote on Instagram.

Benoist took over the role in October 2015, becoming the first woman to lead a primetime superhero TV series in decades. The series bowed on CBS, later moving to The CW. In addition to the series, Supergirl also appeared The CW Arrowverse crossovers Invasion!, Crisis on Earth-X, Elseworlds, Crisis on Infinite Earths and the Flash episode Duet.