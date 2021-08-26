Suni Lee & JoJo Siwa Join ‘Dancing With The Stars’; Season 30 To Feature Same-Sex Partnership For The First Time – Update

Suni Lee and JoJo Siwa will bring their own talents to Dancing With The Stars for the series’ 30th season, ABC revealed during its TCA panel on Thursday.

The Olympic gold medalist and social media personality are the first cast members revealed for Dancing With The Stars Season 30. Additional celebrities set to tout their dancing skills (or lack thereof) will be unveiled on Good Morning America on Sept. 8.

During the panel host Tyra Banks and executive producer Andrew Llinares revealed that the latest season will feature a same-sex partnership, for the first time in DWTS history. Llinares said that Siwa, who recently came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, will be paired with a woman dancer.

“I think it’s cool, i think it breaks a wall that’s never been done before,” Siwa said “I think it’s really special that i get to share wit the world that you can love who you love, but now you can dance with who you want to dance with.”

Lee joins a number of Olympic gymnasts who once strut their stuff on the Dancing With The Stars stage. Previous Olympic gymnasts-turned-DWTS alumni are Simone Biles, Laurie Hernandez and Nastia Liukin. Hernandez was the champion of Season 23 in 2016.

Just last month at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Lee took home the gold for the women’s all-around, bronze for the uneven bars and helped the U.S. Women’s Gymnastic’s team earn silver in the team event. She also made history as the first Hmong-American Olympian.

Siwa is an actress, singer and influencer who was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2020. She has over 60.5 million followers on social media and over 3.6 billion views on her It’s JoJo Siwa YouTube channel.

Siwa will star in and executive produce The J Team, a live-action musical set to premiere on Paramount+. She also serves as creative director and executive producer of the upcoming Peacock series Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution.

Dancing With The Stars sees Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough serve as judges.

Dancing With The Stars will return for its milestone season, with judges live on Monday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm produces the dance series. Llinares and Banks are executive producers.