Sundance Film Festival 2022 Requiring Participants To Be Fully Vaccinated For Live Edition

In outlining next year’s in-person-and-virtual 2022 edition of the Sundance Film Festival, director Tabitha Jackson in an open letter said that as the event welcomes attendees back to Park City, Utah, all participants will be required to be fully vaccinated.

“Health and safety is paramount,” wrote the Sundance Film Festival director, “As we plan for the 2022 Festival, one of our most important considerations is how best to safely bring together artists, audiences, volunteers, and staff from around the world. As part of our commitment to this community, we will be requiring all participants attending the Festival, or Sundance-affiliated events, in person in Utah to be fully vaccinated. We are providing this information now to ensure that all in-person participants feel comfortable attending, and can adjust their travel plans if needed.”

She further added that the festival “will share our full details and processes for health precautions closer to the Festival, including theater capacity along with information on mask-wearing.” Like all organizations during the pandemic, Sundance will continue to monitor and respect health and safety protocols.

Recently at the Cannes Film Festival, vaccinated non-EU delegates had to be Covid tested every 48 hours. Cannes also had non-EU visitors collecting a “health pass” that allowed them to avoid renewing negative Covid tests every 48 hours. Recently Canada opened up its border to vaccinated U.S. citizens thus paving the way for a live edition of the Toronto Film Festival from Sept. 9-18. TIFF will continue to hold a simultaneous virtual edition as well.

In addition, Sundance’s Jackson said that it was be another year with a tight lineup (“somewhere in the realm of 80 features”). In-person screenings will take place in Park City, Salt Lake City, and at the Sundance Mountain Resort. During the first half of the festival’s, Jan. 20-30, 2022 run, films will premiere over the course of the first five days with additional screenings to follow through the end of the festival. Online premieres will follow the in-person premieres, using Sundance’s custom-built online platform from this year’s edition. Awards will be announced on Friday, Jan. 28, with the last weekend being devoted to award-winner screenings in person and online.

Similar to last year, Sundance will continue to extend the festival to local arthouse communities around the world.

Said Jackson, “Regional cinemas and arts organizations and their audiences are a crucial part of independent filmmaking, and we are grateful for the new possibilities that have come from our partnerships with Satellite Screens. The 2022 Festival will continue the program we launched in 2021, working with up to 10 partners across the United States to connect directly with local audiences and artists. Each Satellite Screen will show selections from the Festival’s official program during closing weekend: Friday, January 28, through Sunday, January 30, 2022.”