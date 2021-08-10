Skip to main content
‘Suits’ Alum Patrick J. Adams Inks With The Rosenzweig Group

Patrick J. Adams
Courtesy of Lindsey Byrnes

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick J. Adams, best known for his seven-season run on USA Network’s Suits, has signed with manager Marni Rosenzweig of The Rosenzweig Group.

Adams starred as Mike Ross, opposite Meghan Markle, on the first seven seasons of USA’s hit legal drama series Suits, earning a SAG Award nomination for his performance. He returned as a guest star to reprise his role in the ninth and final season. During his initial run, Adams also served as a producer and directed some episodes of the series.

Adams makes his Broadway debut this spring in the revival of Richard Greenberg’s Take Me Out, alongside Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams, directed by Scott Ellis.

More recently, Adams starred as Major John Glenn in Nat Geo’s adaptation of The Right Stuff for Disney+.

Adams continues to be repped by ICM Partners and attorney Lev Ginsburg.

