‘Succession’ Star Rob Yang Joins BBC Spy Drama ‘The Capture’, Filming On Second Season Underway

EXCLUSIVE: Rob Yang has landed a recurring role on the six-part second season of BBC spy drama series, The Capture, which is now underway in the UK.

Starring Holliday Grainger as Detective Inspector Rachel Carey, the second season of the Heyday-produced surveillance thriller will see Carey trying to navigate a Britain under siege from hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics.

Yang will play the head of an internationally renowned Chinese tech company based in the UK.

Grainger is returning alongside Ron Perlman, Ben Miles, Lia Williams, Nigel Lindsay, Cavan Clerkin and Ginny Holder. As previously announced, new joiners include Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Indira Varma (Game Of Thrones) and Andy Nyman (Hanna). Writer and director is Ben Chanan. NBC Universal is distributing.

Yang’s credits include the recurring role of Lawrence Yee in hit HBO series Succession, the Showtime original series Rust starring Jeff Daniels, as well as recurring roles on the Netflix series Living With Yourself, the Fox series The Resident, and the FX series The Americans.

He is repped by APA, and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.