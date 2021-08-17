‘Succession,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘This Is Us’ Among Most-Tweeted About Fall TV Titles In United States

Series like Grey’s Anatomy, Sex Education and The Bachelor are making waves on social media, even before they touchdown this fall for their latest iterations. On Monday, revealed the top ten most-tweeted about series.

From May 31, 2021 to August 9, 2021 Succession and This Is Us took the ninth and tenth most-tweeted about slots, respectively. Within that window Succession, which will return for its highly-anticipated junior season, has climbed up the Twitter trends with trailer and cast announcements. The HBO series’ upcoming season has enlisted a number of power players including Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård. For the first time in its history This Is Us will not return in the fall, but midseason for its sixth and final season.

Taking the 5 through 8 spots on the most-tweeted list are 9-1-1, Station 19, The Voice and Chicago Fire, respectively. Riverdale tops the aforementioned titles, holding the fourth most-tweeted slot in the Twitter survey.

Watch on Deadline

Sex Education comes in third, being the only streaming series in the top 10 most-tweeted about series. The next most-tweeted about streaming title is also another Netflix project – Emily In Paris which sits at No. 13.

ABC’s long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy comes in at No.2. Between the Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) nearly dying due to Covid-19 and the many exits from the series including Jesse Williams and Giacomo Gianniotti, Season 17 was an emotional rollercoaster for fans.

Finally at the top spot, The Bachelor franchise (with The Bachelor In Paradise, The Bachelorette and The Bachelor) is the most-tweeted about fall show. The franchise’s Twitter victory comes just shortly after The Bachelorette Season 17 finale, which saw the engagement of bachelorette Katie Thurston and her pick Blake Moynes. The Twitter victory also comes just right before The Bachelor In Paradise returns to ABC for the first time since 2019. The series halted its 2020 plans amid the Covid-19 pandemic. While the latest installations of the Bachelor franchise has plenty of tweet-worthy moments in and of itself, news of Chris Harrison’s exit from the franchise came during the specified window.