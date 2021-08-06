‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 To Premiere In 2022, New Teaser Released

It’s official — there will be no new episodes of Stranger Things in 2021. Netflix this morning released a new 30-second teaser for the upcoming installment of the hugely popular supernatural series, which confirmed that Season 4 will debut in 2022, at least two and a half years after the July 2019 release of Season 3.

The new spot (watch it above) features classic moments from the first three seasons of Stranger Things mixed with quick glances at Season 4 footage, including a glimpse of the new monster, an amusement park and a creepy old clock. The teaser also will air tonight during NBC’s Tokyo Olympics coverage.

The first Season 4 trailer, released on Feb. 14, 2020, teased the return of David Harbour’s Hopper. The second Eleven-focused trailer, released this past May, hinted at the rumored return of Dr. Martin Brenner, played by Matthew Modine. (You can watch them below)

A month after Stranger Things started production on Season 4 in February 2020, it was suspended due to the escalating coronavirus pandemic. It resumed last September.

At the end of Season 3, following the explosion, aimed at destroying the Soviet lab to the Upside Down deep under the new Starcourt Mall, Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) is seen taking her sons (Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp) and Eleven (Brown) out of the Indiana town to start a new life. There is a jump in geography in the final scene, which takes place in the far Eastern end of the USSR where guards are feeding a prisoner to an imprisoned Demogorgon, but “not the American.”

“Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’ (Hopper); he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other,” series creators the Duffer brothers said last year. “Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more.”

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The twin brothers serve as writers, directors, executive producers and showrunners on the series alongside executive producer/director Shawn Levy and exec producer Dan Cohen of 21 Laps and exec producer Iain Paterson.



