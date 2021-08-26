Skip to main content
Steve Harvey To Star In Courtroom Comedy Show ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ On ABC

AP

ABC has given a 10-episode order to unscripted courtroom comedy series Judge Steve Harvey (working title), featuring the comedian as judge, jury and star.

In the series, Harvey will take on a variety of conflicts and characters in his courtroom – from small claims to big disputes and everything in between. Harvey plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.

The one-hour series is slated to premiere on ABC in 2022. Casting is currently underway.

Judge Steve Harvey (working title) is produced by Den of Thieves in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative unit. Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Jared Morrell and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers, with Myeshia Mizuno as showrunner.

Harvey also hosts Celebrity Family Feud, which airs in primetime on ABC and syndicated daytime show Family Feud.

