Steph Curry Documentary ‘Underrated’ Set At A24

A24 has greenlighted Underrated, a documentary about Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry and his rise to prominence in college, where he first became a national figure guiding underdog Davidson to the Elite 8 in the 2007-08 NCAA Tournament.

The film will be produced by Ryan Coogler and Pete Nicks for Proximity Media. Nicks (Homeroom, The Force, The Waiting Room) will direct the pic. Curry and Erick Peyton will also produce via Unanimous Media, which has a development deal with A24.

A24, which launched its documentary roster at this year’s Cannes Film Festival with the Val Kilmer doc Val, will produce and finance Underrated. It marks the first project in its deal with Unanimous, which is focused on documentaries.

Curry, the son of former NBAer Dell Curry, was just a sophomore when he led Davidson on its NCAA run. He returned for his junior year and became a consensus All-American. He was drafted by Golden State in 2009 and has won three NBA titles, as well as two NBA Player of the Year Honors (including in 2016, when he was the league’s first unanimous winner).

Curry and Peyton’s aptly named Unanimous is behind ABC’s Holey Moley and has upcoming Netflix’s animated revival of Good Times. Proximity, founded by Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Nicks, saw its first feature, Shaka King’s Judas and the Black Messiah, nominated for six Oscars including Best Picture. It most recently co-produced Space Jam: A New Legacy.