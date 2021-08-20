‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Stephanie Hsu Boards Lionsgate Comedy From Director Adele Lim

EXCLUSIVE: Stephanie Hsu (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) has joined the cast of the untitled comedy that Crazy Rich Asians scribe Adele Lim is directing for Lionsgate, in her feature debut.

She’ll appear in the R-rated project, alongside previously announced cast members Ashley Park and Sherry Cola.

The film will follow the epic journey of four Asian-American women traveling through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers. Along the way, their experience will become one of bonding, friendship, belonging and no-holds-barred debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

Cherry Chevapravatdumrong (Family Guy) and Teresa Hsiao (Awkwafina is Nora from Queens) are scripting the project, from a story they wrote with Lim.

Chevapravatdumrong, Hsiao and Lim also will produce with Point Grey’s Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Josh Fagen, with Meredith Wieck and Chisom Ude overseeing the project for Lionsgate. The film is expected to go before cameras this fall.

Hsu next will be seen in the Daniels’ anticipated A24 film, Everything Everywhere All at Once, starring opposite Michelle Yeoh. She recently wrapped production on the fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, in which she portrays Mei Lin, the provocative love interest to Midge’s (Rachel Brosnahan) estranged husband, Joel (Michael Zegen). Her role in Amazon’s hit comedy series earned her and her co-stars a SAG Award in 2020 for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Hsu also has appeared in series including The Path (Hulu), Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens (Comedy Central), Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix) and Girl Code (MTV) and films including Set It Up.

The actress made her Broadway debut as Karen the Computer in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical. She later originated the role of Christine Canigula in the critically acclaimed Broadway show Be More Chill, earning a Lucille Lortel Award nomination and a Drama Desk Award nomination for her performance.

Hsu is represented by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, WME and Ziffren Brittenham.