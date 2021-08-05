‘Step Up’s Duane Adler Inks With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Duane Adler has signed with Buchwald for representation.

Adler is best known as the creator of the beloved Step Up dance film franchise, which launched in 2006. The franchise now includes five films—Step Up, Step Up 2: The Streets (2008), Step Up 3D (2010), Step Up Revolution (2012) and Step Up: All In (2014)—as well as a TV series of the same name, which ran for two season on YouTube Red before moving over to Starz for a third.

The writer is also known for other successful dance and music-driven projects, including Save the Last Dance, Make It Happen, Make Your Move, and Heartbeats.

On the television side, he has developed multiple projects, including a multi-generational dance series for Fox with Marc Platt producing. His most recent project set up for the small screen is House of the Rising Sun, a modern retelling of Romeo and Juliet, set in New Orleans, which sold to ABC in a competitive bidding war with Raphael Saddiq attached.

Adler currently has a feature script, Talent Show, set up at Universal. Cynthia Erivo is attached to star, with Bob Teitel and George Tillman on board to produce.

He also recently wrote a feature titled Good Vibes for New Line.

Adler directed his original screenplay, Heartbeats, a dance-driven love story set in India starring Derek Hough, which can be seen on Amazon, as well as the films God’s Waiting List and Make Your Move.

He continues to be managed by Untitled Entertainment.