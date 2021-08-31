To introduce the world of Star Trek to a new generation of Trekkies, Star Trek: Prodigy enlisted the help of 24th century Starfleet officer Kathryn Janeway and original actress Kate Mulgrew.

“I am delighted to be back playing her, I love her. When a character defines a part of you life, you are in turn deeply grateful, which I am,” Mulgrew said during Paramount+’s TCA presentation on Tuesday. “She has never left me and I am thrileld to be back and to be introducing this to children,

In Star Trek: Prodigy, the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences, Janeway in hologram form joins a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

The series also features Bretty Gray, Ella Purnell, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, Jason Mantzoukas, Jimmi Simpson and John Noble.

During the TCA panel, EPs Kevin and Dan Hageman teased the characters who will inhabit the latest installment of the Star Trek franchise, which will premiere later this year. The duo teased the relationship between Simpson’s Drednok and Noble’s The Diviner, along with the villains’ motivations.

When asked about the decision to begin a new chapter of Star Trek just for kids, executive producer Alex Kurtzman said there was an opportunity to bring the franchise’s universal message of transformation to new significance.

“Star Trek is about so many things that are formative: the idea that our best selves will emerge in the future, the idea that our better angels will lead us to an optimistic place where all the things that divide us now are gone, in the rear-view mirror,” he said. “What I love so much about Star Trek is that each generation that finds it keeps finding that message again and again.”

Star Trek: Prodigy is from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation Studio, led by President of Animation, Ramsey Naito; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon directs, co-executive produces and serves as the creative lead of the all-new animated series. Aaron Baiers also serves as co-executive producer.

Paramount+ also unveiled the opening sequence for the children’s series. Watch it above.