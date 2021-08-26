‘Star Trek: Prodigy’: Jimmi Simpson & John Noble Join Voice Cast Of Paramount+ Animated Series

Jimmi Simpson and John Noble will join the cast of Paramount+’s Star Trek: Prodigy, an animated series from Kevin and Dan Hageman and Produced by Nickelodeon Animation studio and CBS Studios. They join previously announced cast members Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell and Angus Imrie.

The first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences, Star Trek: Prodigy will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

Noble will voice The Diviner. A ruthless tyrant who controls the asteroid of Tars Lamora, The Diviner exploits wayward species and will stop at nothing in his hunt for the Protostar ship, no matter the cost. Though his goals are shrouded in mystery, his body is failing him and he created his progeny, Gwyn, to one day carry on his mission when she is ready for it.

Simpson joins the cast as Drednok. The Diviner’s deadly robotic enforcer is heartless and cold. His sole purpose is to keep The Diviner on task and ensure that the Protostar is found. Drednok is a friend to no one, including The Diviner’s own daughter Gwyn and uses his menacing spider-like form to impose The Diviner’s will.

Additional cast members are Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker and Jason Mantzoukas. Star Trek: Prodigy, which will premiere later this year, is from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation Studio, led by President of Animation, Ramsey Naito; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon directs, co-executive produces and serves as the creative lead of the all-new animated series. Aaron Baiers also serves as co-executive producer.

Noble is repped by Seven Summits Pictures & Management. Simpson is repped by ICM Partners, Industry Entertainment and attorney Bruce Gellman.