‘Sports On Tubi’ Streaming Hub To Feature 10 Live Channels, 700 On-Demand Hours

Fox Corp.’s free streaming service Tubi and Fox Sports are teaming to launch “Sports on Tubi” in the U.S.

It will feature 10 live streaming channels spanning various sports as well as almost 700 hours of on-demand programming. Brands involved in the initiative include the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, Big Ten, Concacaf soccer, the ACC and the Pac-12 Conference, though premium, top-tier events will remain on Fox, FS1 and other linear platforms. Given how central sports has been to the development of Fox Corp., the new hub will initially serve as a cross-promotional arena for the company’s offerings.

In terms of distribution, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Android will be the initial platforms hosting “Sports on Tubi,” with others to follow.

Fox Corp. paid $440 million to acquire Tubi in a deal that closed in early 2020. The company has continued to add originals and create synergies with other Fox properties since. While Tubi is not yet at the $1 billion revenue level of ViacomCBS-owned rival Pluto TV, it has made a lot of strides in advertising.

Applebee’s and Uber Eats are committed to being launch partners for “Sports on Tubi.”

A curated NFL offering will feature archival games, documentary programming and staples like past seasons of Hard Knocks. MLB on Tubi will feature the “MLB FastCast” daily show, as well as classic baseball games, highlights, historic World Series games, All-Star Games and other events.

“Tubi is dedicated to evolving the streaming service to offer more diverse content that we know our viewers want to see. ‘Sports on Tubi’ embraces our viewers’ passion for sports content across our vast library, and we are excited to be launching this offering with world-class brands,” Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi, said. “With a robust pipeline of sports news, live games and classic match-ups, the power of free has expanded for our loyal sports enthusiasts, with even more channels to launch next year.”

Mark Silverman, president of national networks for Fox Sports, said the effort will help “broaden and enhance our digital reach.”

The initial channel lineup for “Sports on Tubi” will include Fox Sports; Fox Sports en Español; the NFL Channel; MLB; beIN Sports XTRA and beIN Sports XTRA en Español; Pac-12 Insider; Stadium; USA Today SportsWire; Fubo Sports Network; ACC Digital Network; and Real Madrid TV.