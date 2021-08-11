‘SpongeBob’ Franchise Gets 52-Episode Order Across Mothership Series, ‘Kamp Koral’ & ‘Patrick Star Show’

EXCLUSIVE: Nickelodeon is extending its three-series SpongeBob SquarePants franchise with a combined order for 52 new episodes, which includes a Kamp Koral Season 2 renewal. The pickup is comprised of a 13-episode Season 13 back order for the original SpongeBob SquarePants series and 13 more episodes added to the first season of spinoff The Patrick Star Show — both on Nickelodeon — as well as a total of 26 episodes for CG-animated prequel Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years on Paramount+, a 13-episode Season 1 back order and a 13-episode Season 2 pickup.

A decade into SpongeBob SquarePants‘ run, Nickelodeon, under then-new President Brian Robbins, started expanding the TV universe of its flagship — and longest running — animated series. The effort has yielded two new series so far, Kamp Koral, which migrated to ViacomCBS streamer Paramount+, and The Patrick Star Show. The three series are all currently in production at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank.

Related Story ViacomCBS Teams With Sky For Paramount+ Europe Launch In 2022

The Patrick Star Show, which debuted July 9 on Nickelodeon, has ranked as the #1 animated series across all TV with K6-11 year to date. Since its March 4 premiere, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years has risen to the top as one of Paramount+’s most popular original titles for kids.

Watch on Deadline

Since its launch July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the number-one animated series on TV for the last 18 years, spawning pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony-winning Broadway musical. Its library on Paramount+ ranks as one of the service’s most-watched titles. SpongeBob SquarePants, created by Stephen Hillenburg, chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his Bikini Bottom friends Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton and Squidward. The series’ v oice cast members include Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years follows 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals as they spend their summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest. The series features Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) reprising their iconic roles. Carlos Alazraqui (The Casagrandes) and Kate Higgins (Blaze and the Monster Machines) join as new characters Nobby and Narlene, narwhal siblings who live in the woods surrounding the camp.

The Patrick Star Show follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom. The series brings together Fagerbakke as the young adult Patrick Star alongside cast members: Tom Wilson (Cecil Star), Cree Summer (Bunny Star), Jill Talley (Squidina Star); and Dana Snyder (GrandPat). Additional cast members include Kenny, Bumpass, Lawrence, Brown and Mr. Lawrence, all who continue to voice their famed role.

Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller and Jennie Monica are co-executive producers of SpongeBob SquarePants, The Patrick Star Show and Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years. All series were developed for television by Claudia Spinelli, SVP of Animation Development, Nickelodeon, with production overseen by Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series, Animation, Nickelodeon.