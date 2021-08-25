Spike Lee Says He Is Re-Editing 9/11 Chapter Of HBO’s ‘NYC Epicenters’ Amid Backlash

Spike Lee is back in the editing room to look at the final episode of NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½, his docuseries about the obstacles faced by New York City over the past two decades. It debuted last week on HBO.

The fourth episode, focusing on the 9/11 terror attacks, is timed to premiere on September 11, the 20th anniversary. That episodes raised eyebrows with some after Brooklyn-born Lee’s remarks in a New York Times article last week saying he still “had questions” about the attacks that brought down the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, and that his interviews included conspiracy theorists who are convinced the U.S. government was not truthful about what happened that day.

The episode, which weaves together a picture of September 11, 2001, as it unfolded for the New Yorkers on the ground and the first responders who raced to the scene after two hijacked planes were deliberately flown into the buildings. The towers ultimately collapsed, killing almost 3,000 in the most deadly terror attack on U.S. soil in history.

Lee’s interviews included ones with Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, a group that believes the Twin Towers were brought down via a controlled explosion, not the planes.

“I’m Back In The Editing Room And Looking At The Eighth And Final Chapter Of NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½,” Lee said in a statement provided by HBO on Wednesday. “I Respectfully Ask You To Hold Your Judgement Until You See The FINAL CUT. I Thank You.”

The docuseries also has a focus on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement, all through the lens of New York.

The next episode is Sunday at 6 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PT.