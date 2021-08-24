‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ First Trailer Shows Up At CinemaCon – Watch It

Warning: The following trailer and description contain spoilers of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

After Sony reportedly erased a leaked trailer from its upcoming Disney MCU title Spider-Man: No Way Home over the weekend from social, those attendees at CinemaCon finally got a taste. The pic is scheduled to be the big holiday tentpole release in a cinema era sans an immediate Star Wars movie on Dec. 17.

Star Tom Holland posted a message to fans on his Instagram Stories about the trending topic on social media over the weekend saying, “You Ain’t Ready!”

Sony Motion Picture Group Chairman Tom Rothman, who wasn’t scheduled to come to CinemaCon but decided to break from his vacation in Cape Cod due to a hurricane, introduced the trailer tonight.

Here’s some of the things we saw from a movie which has long been rumored to exploit the Sony/Disney/Marvel multi-verse:

It starts with Holland and Zendaya relaxing on a roof. They are very much in love in part 3 of the Jon Watts-directed title. Doctor Strange, as expected, is in the film. Parker asks Strange to cast a spell in hopes that the entire world will forget that Parker is Spider-Man. Things go sideways. The tampering with space and time leads to bending buildings and flipping trains. (No sight of Wanda Maximoff, but WandaVision is also rumored to feed into No Way Home. It also leads to the return of Spider-Man’s greatest foes.

We see a telltale flash of light amid a dark scene, heralding the return of Jamie Foxx’s baddie Electro. There’s a quick cut to one of the Green Goblin’s pumpkin bombs tossed onto a freeway as we hear Willem Dafoe’s in-character cackle.

Then, in voiceover we hear Strange warning, “Be careful what you wish for, Parker.” That leads to the reappearance of Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock who, of course, died in Spider-Man 2.