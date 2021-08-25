‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ First-Day Global Trailer Views Smash ‘Avengers: Endgame’s All-Time Record

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' was one of the surprises at Sony's 2021 Cinemacon presentation.

EXCLUSIVE: Sony is guaranteed to have a huge hit on its hands with Spider-Man: No Way Home this coming December.

Like, really huge.

After dropping the teaser at CinemaCon and on social media Monday night, the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home racked up an-all time viewership record of 355.5 million global views in its first 24 hours, blowing away the previous record holder, Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which drove 289M views. Simply, wow.

No Way Home‘s draw is more than double that of the second trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which hit 135M views at the 24-hour mark. That movie, released in 2019, repped Sony’s largest-grossing title in the studio’s history with $1.131 billion. The pic opened across six days, racking up $185M.

Why all the excitement with this particular Spider-Man movie, the eighth installment from Sony? Because No Way Home is expected to go where no other pic in the webslinger franchise has ever gone, plus it interweaves with the Disney/MCU’s grand multiverse plan they’ve been laying out in the Disney+ series WandaVision and Loki.

From what we’ve seen in the trailer, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker asks Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange to cast a spell: Let the entire world forget that Parker is Spider-Man. But the spell goes sideways and Strange’s tampering of space and time leads to bending buildings and flipping trains, mass chaos and the comeback of Alfred Molina’s villain Doc Ock from the Tobey Maguire movie. Speaking of Maguire, it’s been long rumored in the fan-sphere that his Peter Parker is expected to make a cameo in the new movie here.

Globally, the No Way Home teaser trailer generated the largest 24-hour social media conversation volume of all-time with 4.5M mentions. Domestically, the trailer generated 2.91M mentions in 24 hours, ahead of Avengers: Endgame’s 1.94M mentions. In fact, in just 12 hours, Spider-Man: No Way Home’s teaser generated 1.96M mentions.

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s domestic chatter far exceeds that of the second Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, which generated 1.5M mentions.

Internationally, the trailer generated 1.56M mentions in 24 hours, ahead of Avengers: Endgame’s 1.38M mentions.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens exclusively in movie theaters on December17.

Sony and Disney, after a standoff in 2019, came to terms on a third Holland-starring, Jon Watt- directed Spider-Man movie whereby the Mouse House would co-finance 25% for a 25% equity stake. The deal also called for Spider-Man to appear in one more Disney-Marvel feature.