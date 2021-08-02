Sony Pictures, CJ 4DPlex Set 3-Year Deal To Project 15 Films In ScreenX Format, Starting With ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures and cinema tech firm CJ 4DPlex have set a deal spanning 15 films over three years to play in the immersive 270-degree ScreenX format.

The agreement will begin with Venom: Let There Be Carnage in September and continue with nine releases over the next year, including Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Venom sequel will play in more than 350 ScreenX auditoriums across the country and around the world. ScreenX extends the feature image beyond the confines of the main screen and uses the theater walls to enhance the experience.

The Sony deal marks CJ4DPlex’s return to pre-pandemic operations. The company, which is part of Korea’s CJ Group, has recently added 35 ScreenX locations to boost its network to 355 worldwide.

While streaming has thrown a wrench into traditional movie release models, grosses have been recovering well for Imax and other large and premium format purveyors.

“As audiences come back to movie theatres post-pandemic, CJ4DPlex is positioned better than ever with our super premium immersive and dynamic theater formats that are distinctly different from the home experience and will motivate audiences to get out of their house and enjoy the theatrical experience once again with friends and family,” 4DPlex CEO Jongryul Kim said. He added that the deal “is also a strong signal of Sony Pictures’ and our commitment to the theatrical movie industry.”

Sony international distribution chief Steven O’Dell said the company has seen positive results from previous partnerships with CJ 4DPlex. “We are looking forward to experiencing these films in the unique formats that continue to help drive audiences to movie theaters around the world,” he said.