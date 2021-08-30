Sony Lands Spec ‘The Dryline’ From Scribe David Rothley With Joel Silver Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Sony has preemptively bought the spec The Dryline written by David Rothley, with Joel Silver attached to produce. Patrick Brennan will serve as exec producer. Sources add development is still early on the project and no director or talent are attached at this time. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

The spec marks the first major sale for Rothley, who is repped by WME, Bellevue Productions and attorney Matt Jacobs at Bruns, Brennan & Berry, PC. Silver, the veteran producer of such hits as The Lethal Weapon series and Sherlock Holmes films, most recently produced Superfly for Sony.

More to come.