You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

National CineMedia Names Former WarnerMedia Exec Amy Tunick Its First Chief Marketing Officer

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Lionsgate Lands Spec '48 Hours In Vegas', About Dennis Rodman's 1998 NBA Finals Sin City Foray; Lord Miller Producing
Read the full story

Sony Lands Spec ‘The Dryline’ From Scribe David Rothley With Joel Silver Producing

Joel Silver
Joel Silver Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

EXCLUSIVE: Sony has preemptively bought the spec The Dryline written by David Rothley, with Joel Silver attached to produce. Patrick Brennan will serve as exec producer. Sources add development is still early on the project and no director or talent are attached at this time. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

The spec marks the first major sale for Rothley, who is repped by WME, Bellevue Productions and attorney Matt Jacobs at Bruns, Brennan & Berry, PC. Silver, the veteran producer of such hits as The Lethal Weapon series and Sherlock Holmes films, most recently produced Superfly for Sony.

More to come.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad