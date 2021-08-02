Sony Pictures Entertainment Postponing Return To Work Plan By Likely One Month

EXCLUSIVE: Given the uncertainty surrounding the delta variant, and to abide by changing local guidance, Sony Pictures Entertainment employees received a note this morning from studio Chairman Tony Vinciquerra that the return to work has been delayed to approximately early to mid-October, Deadline has learned. The Culver City lot will alert employees at least 30 days prior to a new date being set. The studio is continually monitoring current modeling and data before they set a new date.

Originally Sony’s plan was to have employees return starting the week of Sept. 7.

“Until further notice, returns will remain on a voluntary basis as they have been throughout the summer. For those who have been comfortable coming in regularly, you are encouraged to continue doing so,” wrote Vinciquerra in a note obtained by Deadline.

Deadline has learned that if Sony employees want to continue a flexible work schedule, they can do so until the end of the year. This is an option whereby Sony employees can work three days from the office.

For production areas, the industry’s Return To Work Agreement remains in effect at the studio.

Sony hasn’t made vaccines mandatory for those returning at this time. Disney recently made vaccines mandatory for returning employees.

Apple recently responded to the surge in Covid by also pushing back its return to office by a month to October.