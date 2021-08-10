‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’: Idris Elba To Play Knuckles

This just in, but The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba is joining Paramount’s Sonic The Hedgehog 2 voicing the famed character of Knuckles.

Knuckles is a red Echidna and he’s the guardian of the Master Emerald in the videogames. He is also known to be hot-headed and a fighter. Elba joins previously announced James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, and Jim Carrey

Jeff Fowler is returning to direct on the sequel after delivering a pre-pandemic blockbuster for Paramount with the first 2020 film which grossed close to $320M WW. Pat Casey, Josh Miller and John Whittington are writing the script off a story which Casey and Miller penned based on the SEGA video game. Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara, Hitoshi Okuno are producing. EPs are Haruki Satomi, Yukio Sugino, Shuji Utsumi, Nan Morales and Tim Miller.

Elba is a 5x Emmy nominee, and won a Golden Globe in 2012 for Best Actor in a Miniseries for Luther. His recent features include Neflix’s The Harder They Fall and Concrete Cowboy as well as Universal/Will Packer’s Beast and George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing.

Elba just made it official on his Instagram: