Sky’s Keeley Hawes Drama ‘The Midwich Cuckoos’ Temporarily Halts Production After Positive Covid Case

EXCLUSIVE: Sky drama The Midwich Cuckoos has become the latest high-profile UK shoot to experience a temporary delay after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus.

The shoot resumed today (August 2) after a two-day hiatus, Deadline has confirmed. The crew member registered a positive result during regular testing and did not come into close contact with other personnel on the shoot. They continue to self-isolate at home.

The shutdown was precautionary and allowed wider PCR tests to be conducted; further cast and crew continue to be tested twice a week as per Sky policy.

“Throughout this time, the safety of our colleagues and customers remains our number one priority,” said a Sky spokesperson. “The Midwich Cuckoos production was temporarily suspended with a single crew member, who did not come into close contact with others, now self-isolating after testing positive for Covid. Production has resumed today (Monday 2 August).”

Recent weeks have seen UK productions including House Of Dragon, Bridgerton and Matilda all pause production due to positive cases.

Eight-part series The Midwich Cuckoos stars Hawes alongside Max Beesley. It began production in London in May. Events unfold in Midwich, a small English commuter town that is liberal and aspirational, populated by nuclear families and affluent high streets. A place where nothing much happens – and for a very good reason.

Producers are ITV Studios-backed Route 24 and Snowed-In Productions, in association with Sky Studios.