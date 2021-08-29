Simone Swink Named Executive Producer Of ‘Good Morning America’

Simone Swink has been named executive producer of Good Morning America.
Swink, who has been with the show since 2010, is filling the top job following the departure in April of Michael Corn.
Corn, who is now president of Nexstar’s NewsNation, was accused last week of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by Kirstyn Crawford, a producer on the show. Corn denies the claims.
Kim Godwin, the president of ABC News, sent a note to staff on Sunday with the announcement, below.
Good Day Team –
I have exciting news to share.
I’m thrilled to announce Simone Swink as the new Executive Producer of “Good Morning America.” Anyone who has worked with Simone knows she brings tremendous passion, talent and experience to this role.
Simone steps into her new position as GMA has been #1 in total viewers for nine consecutive years. She joined GMA in 2010 as a writer and has worked on all aspects of the broadcast from overseeing the writing department to leading the second hour and serving as a key player in the control room each morning.
Simone’s journey at ABC News began in the Washington bureau working for “This Week with Sam Donaldson & Cokie Roberts” and then “Nightline.” Next, she helped launch the National Geographic Channel’s evening newscast and produced climate change coverage for the broadcast, taking her around the world from New Zealand to the Galapagos and Peru. She also worked on the launch of both Jane Pauley and Martha Stewart’s daytime talk shows and covered the Asian and American financial markets for Bloomberg Channel. Returning to ABC News, she joined the long-form unit, covering NASCAR for nine months, taking her to almost every track in the country for “NASCAR in Primetime.”
Simone was part of the Emmy Award-winning team that took GMA to #1 in total viewers and has played a key part in keeping the broadcast there while also narrowing the demo viewer gap in recent months. While at GMA, she has senior produced presidential and midterm election nights, 9/11 special event coverage and the special event coverage of Harry & Meghan’s royal wedding. She also developed and built new revenue streams for the broadcast and news division.
Last year during the pandemic, GMA’s second hour showcased over 500 small businesses around the United States. More recently, the second hour’s “Rise & Shine” series has visited over half the states in the country highlighting local industries, small businesses and tourism as America slowly emerges from the pandemic.
Simone is a dynamic, thoughtful and creative leader, experienced in collaborating across platforms. I’m confident that she and the GMA team will continue to lead the show in new and innovative directions.
Please join me in congratulating Simone on her new role.
Kim
