Simone Swink Named Executive Producer Of ‘Good Morning America’

Simone Swink has been named executive producer of Good Morning America.

Swink, who has been with the show since 2010, is filling the top job following the departure in April of Michael Corn.

Corn, who is now president of Nexstar’s NewsNation, was accused last week of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by Kirstyn Crawford, a producer on the show. Corn denies the claims.

Kim Godwin, the president of ABC News, sent a note to staff on Sunday with the announcement, below.

