Simone Biles To Make Tokyo Olympics Return For Balance Beam Final

Simone Biles is set to make a welcome return to the Olympic floor tomorrow to compete in the Balance Beam Final, the final event at which she could win a medal during this year’s Games.

The decorated athlete has withdrawn from her previous five events, citing the need to preserve her mental health. She recently revealed that she was suffering “twisties”, a gymnastics term that describes when an competitor is struggling to make safe landings, leaving them vulnerable to serious injury.

However, USA Gymnastics just confirmed that Biles will make an anticipated comeback on Tuesday (August 3), tweeting the below. Suni Lee will also compete for the U.S. team.