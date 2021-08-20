New York’s Signature Theatre Postpones ‘Infinite Life’ Production Due To Covid Concerns

Signature Theatre, one of New York’s premiere Off Broadway venues, has postponed its fall production of Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker’s Infinite Life due to “ongoing health and safety concerns.”

The production – the last of three plays in Baker’s residency with the company – was to have opened Oct. 5, but Signature announced the postponement today.

“Due to ongoing health and safety concerns, we and Annie Baker have made the difficult decision to postpone the upcoming production of Infinite Life,” the statement reads. “We and Annie agree that this is the best choice for this show at this time.”

The company is unsure whether the play will be staged later in the season.

Other productions planned for the Signature – a multi-venue complex located on West 42nd Street in Manhattan’s Theater District – will, for now, continue as scheduled. A new production of Anna Deavere Smith’s Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992, directed by Taibi Magar, is scheduled to run in the Signature’s largest, 294-seat auditorium from Oct. 12 to Nov. 14.

The company said it will evaluate each production on “a case-by-case basis,” and will consider such variables as staging and individual health concerns. Due to “the various concerns and factors” for Infinite Life, which was to have been staged in the complex’s smaller, 191-seat Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, Signature “determined that postponement is the best decision.”

The news comes as larger Broadway theaters are gearing up to reopen following the 17-month Covid pandemic shutdown. Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s Pass Over is set to open Sunday evening at the August Wilson Theatre, becoming Broadway’s first new play since the March 2020 shutdown (the concert Springsteen on Broadway resumed performances in June).

Infinite Life would have been the third of Baker’s plays staged by Signature, following The Antipodes in 2017 and John in 2015. Baker, who was set to direct Infinite Life, won the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for her play The Flick, which debuted Off Broadway in 2013 at Playwrights Horizons.