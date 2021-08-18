Shudder, Paper Street & Emily Hagins Reteam For Horror Pic ‘Sorry About The Demon’

EXCLUSIVE: Shudder and Paper Street Pictures have reteamed with writer-director Emily Hagins on horror-comedy, Sorry About the Demon, which will hit the former streaming service in the U.S., the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand in 2022.

The Shudder Original Film, which recently wrapped production, centers on a young man struggling with a broken heart who has just learned his new place is full of restless spirits.

Jon Michael Simpson, Olivia Ducayen, Paige Evans, Jeff McQuitty and Presley Allard star in the pic, produced by Aaron B. Koontz, Ashleigh Snead and Cameron Burns of Paper Street Pictures, Ben Hanks, Pasha Patriki and Shudder’s Emily Gotto.

Sorry About the Demon marks the second collaboration between Shudder, Paper Street and Hagins. They first partnered on Scare Package, a 2020 horror-comedy pic, for which Hagins helmed opening segment, Cold Open.

“Working with Emily on Scare Package was such an eye-opening experience,” said Paper Street CEO Aaron B. Koontz. “Emily was one of the most prepared and thorough filmmakers I’d ever seen. And now, getting the chance to team yet again with Shudder and showcase Emily’s talents with this wonderful mix of John Hughes by way of James Wan, is such a delight that I can’t wait for audiences to discover.”

“Sorry About the Demon is a terrific showcase for Emily’s talent for both horror and comedy, with a story that is scary, funny and surprisingly moving,” added Shudder’s head of global acquisitions, Emily Gotto. “We’re thrilled to be working with her and Aaron again, and can’t wait to share the film with Shudder members next year.”

Hagins is represented by McCall Koenig of WME.