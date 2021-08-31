Skip to main content
Shondaland Audio & iHeartMedia Team With Iyanla Vanzant On Podcast Series ‘The R Spot’

Roy Cox

Shondaland Audio, in partnership with iHeartMedia, has teamed with author, television personality and spiritual life coach Iyanla Vanzant (Iyanla: Fix My Life), on new weekly podcast series The R Spot. It’s set to launch in early 2022.

Hosted by Vanzant, The R Spot will offer listeners an opportunity to engage in conversations that will examine, explore, dissect and investigate relationship issues, before and after a crisis, all under the guidance of Vanzant. Topics are not limited only to romantic relationships, rather relationships of all kinds and its commonly-experienced challenges.

Listeners will be able to submit their relationship questions directly to Vanzant for the chance to have it featured and addressed in an upcoming episode.

Vanzant is best known as host of the hit series Iyanla: Fix My Life, which recently completed its 10th and final season on OWN. Her work includes 15 published books, six New York Times best-sellers, CDs, television, radio and stage performances.

Shondaland Audio’s shows currently available for listening include The Laverne Cox Show, Katie’s Crib, Go Ask Ali, Bridgerton: The Official Podcast, Criminalia and Obama’s Other Daughters.

Vanzant recently teased the project on Instagram.

