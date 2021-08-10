‘Shining Vale’: Judith Light Joins Starz’s Horror Comedy Series

Judith Light is set for a key role opposite Courtney Cox in Starz’s horror comedy series Shining Vale. Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino also star in the series from Trial & Error co-creator Jeff Astrof and Divorce creator Sharon Horgan. Lionsgate and Warner Bros. Television co-produce the series in association with Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Astrof’s Other Shoe Productions as well as Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman.

Written by Astrof from a story he wrote with Horgan, Shining Vale stems from an idea by Kaplan. It follows a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Patricia “Pat” Phelps (Cox), who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed – turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same.

Light will play Joan, Pat’s (Cox) Lithium-infused mother, who has long battled mental illness, and her daughter… (who she blames for her mental illness). Joan is vain and hyper-critical, taking any opportunity to recall her prized youth, or belittle Pat. Of all the horrors that Pat faces, becoming Joan is the most frightening– and most real.



Shining Vale is executive produced by Astrof from Other Shoe Productions, Horgan and Mountford from Merman, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor from Kapital Entertainment. Cox is producer. Dearbhla Walsh directed and executive produced the pilot episode.

Light’s television credits include Transparent, Manhunt: Deadly Games and Ryan Murphy’s The Politician and American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, among others. She next will be seen in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick,Tick… Boom! and is also set to co-star and executive produce upcoming limited series Shadows in the Vineyard. Light is repped by The Gersh Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.