‘Shining Girls’: Amy Brenneman Joins Elisabeth Moss In Apple’s Thriller Series

EXCLUSIVE: Amy Brenneman (Tell Me Your Secrets, Judging Amy) is set for a key recurring role opposite Elisabeth Moss in Apple’s Shining Girls, a metaphysical thriller based on Lauren Beukes’ 2013 best-selling novel The Shining Girls, starring and executive produced by Elisabeth Moss, and executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way. MRC Television is the studio.

Writer-creator Silka Luisa (Strange Angel) will pen the adaptation, executive produce and serve as showrunner.



The Shining Girls book centers on a Depression-era drifter who must murder the “shining girls” in order to continue his travels.

Moss stars as Kirby, a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker.

Brenneman will play Rachel, Kirby’s (Moss) larger-than-life single mother.

In addition to Moss, Brenneman joins a cast that includes Wagner Moura, Jamie Bell and Phillipa Soo.

Moss will executive produce via her Love & Squalor Pictures, alongside Lindsey McManus. DiCaprio will executive produce through Appian Way alongside Jennifer Davisson and Michael Hampton. Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga will also serve as executive producers on the project.

Brenneman co-created, starred in and produced the hit drama series Judging Amy, for which she earned three Emmy nominations along with Golden Globe, People’s Choice and SAG Award noms. She received her first two Emmy nominations for her recurring role on NYPD Blue. Most recently, Brenneman starred in Amazon’s Tell Me Your Secrets and HBO’s The Leftovers, and recurred in Amazon’s Goliath. Brenneman is repped by CAA and Mosaic.