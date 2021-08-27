Sheffield Doc/Fest Programmers Say They Were Let Go From Festival With No Notice & Told To Reapply For Jobs

A group of seven programmers who have worked on leading UK documentary event Sheffield Doc/Fest for the past two editions have publicly stated that they were let go from the event, silently locked out of their email accounts, and removed from the website with “no note of termination”.

The move is said to have happened shortly after news broke last week that artistic director Cintia Gil was leaving the fest due to “artistic differences”. The group say they wrote to the event’s board and were told to reapply for their jobs when the positions were advertised again. At present, there are only three programmers listed on the fest’s website. Director of Partnerships Sylvia Bednarz is now acting as interim managing director.

The programmers, who were all hired during Gil’s tenure, are: Juliano Gomes; Qila Gill; Carlos Pereira; Christopher Small; Rabz Lansiquot; Soukaina Aboulaoula; and Herb Shellenberger.

The group released a collective statement today titled ‘what is a film festival even for?’ in which they criticized the event’s direction.

“We are naturally critical of the careless way events have unfolded and question Doc/Fest’s commitment to properly valuing its workers, whose situation has here gone right from precarity to quiet termination without any word from the management,” they wrote.

“As programmers, we again question the purpose and ethics of festivals run by boards predominantly made up of broadcasters and commissioners with a vested interest in showcasing projects whose distribution future is already predetermined.”

This is not the first time the Doc/Fest board has clashed with its artistic team. Back in 2019, previous director of programming Luke Moody suddenly quit and criticized management after leaving.

Sheffield Doc/Fest did not respond to Deadline’s request for comment.