Sheffield Doc/Fest Director Cíntia Gil Steps Down Due To “Artistic Differences”

Cíntia Gil, the director of international doc event Sheffield Doc/Fest, has left her position citing “artistic differences over the present and future direction [of the event]” with the board of trustees.

Gil had been at the helm for two years, steering the event through a tricky pandemic period that saw the 2020 edition pivoted to online in just three months. The fest returned this June with a hybrid event, clocking 45,334 admissions across physical and online.

The board said it was “extremely grateful for Cíntia’s significant contribution to the festival over these past tough two years and wish her all the best for the future”.

Director of Partnerships Sylvia Bednarz has agreed to act as Interim Managing Director with immediate effect. No further info was offered about how the fest will explore a permanent solution.